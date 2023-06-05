DEVELOPING — Murphy nominates Santos to become state Superior Court Judge

Gov. Philip D. Murphy, as expected, has nominated Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos to become a state Superior Court judge, with an initial seven-year term, the state judiciary announced on its website. The nomination is dated June 1 and is subject to a state Senate hearing and then a vote of the full Senate thereafter.
If the hearing and vote does not take place before the current session ends sometime this June, it would then likely be pushed to the fall.
Santos, meanwhile, would have to resign his position as mayor once his spot on the bench is approved.
He has been mayor of Kearny since Jan. 1, 2000.
More to follow as information becomes available.
