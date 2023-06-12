Wake information for Jim Hague announced

Wake and funeral arrangements for James F. “Jim” Hague have been announced.

The wake will take place at St. Peter’s Prep’s O’Keefe Commons, 236 Van Vorst St., Jersey City, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul of the Apostle Church, 14 Greenville Ave., Jersey City, on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to St. Peter’s Prep at www.spprep.org or to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org.

