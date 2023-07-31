Police: Man who said he was driving from Newark to Newark was … drunk

On July 31, Sgt. Ben Wuelfing, patrolling after midnight, noticed a vehicle parked in a prohibited corner zone near Kearny and Quincy avenues. The vehicle’s engine was running, and a man was asleep at the wheel.

Sgt. Wuelfing and back-up Officer Ruben Rivera spoke to the man, who stated he had been driving from Newark to Newark. The man reportedly showed signs of impairment and had difficulty following directions.

When officers inquired as to why the man was asleep at the wheel, he reportedly stated: “I’m drunk.”

After performing poorly on standardized field-sobriety tests, Cristobal Ortiz Aguilar, 50, of Newark, was arrested for DWI and his vehicle was impounded.

At KPD HQ, a chemical breath test was administered, which resulted in a BAC of nearly triple the legal limit of .08%.

Ortiz Aguilar was charged with parking in a prohibited zone and DWI — and then released to responsible party.

