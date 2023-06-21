Open auditions for WHATCo’s ‘Puffs’ set for next month

Open auditions for “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” are set for Thursday, July 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, July 18 from also from 7 to 9 p.m. at the West Hudson Arts & Theater Co., 15 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard S., Harrison. Call backs (if needed) will be Thursday, July 27, from 7 to 9 p.m.

There will be six performances between Oct. 20th and Oct. 29.

“Puffs” is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. Instead, it’s the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too.

This fast-paced, clever play looks at a familiar adventure from a new perspective — of three potential heroes just trying to survive a dangerous school alongside a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

This tale asks what it means to be a “side character” in an epic adventure.

Actors ages 18+ of any background are invited to audition. There is some adult language and magical battlefield violence within the show. If you’re unable to attend in person, you may submit a video audition via YouTube and completed audition form to puffs@whatconj.org by Tuesday, July 18.

Visit www.whatconj.org /Puffs for more details and audition materials.

