LPD: 3 males who attempted North Arlington burglary apprehended with handgun in car in Lyndhurst

Tuesday, June 20, was a busy day for police in Lyndhurst and North Arlington.
Police in Lyndhurst arrested three males — two juveniles and a man — on drug-possession charges, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri told The Observer.
According to Auteri, here’s how it all went down.
That day, police in North Arlington broadcasted a be on the look-out for three suspects who were wanted for an attempted burglary there. The three apparently fled to Lyndhurst and they were eventually pulled over by Officer Michael Carrino, who pulled the trio over after hearing the BOLO on his police radio.
North Arlington police, realizing the suspects in their crime had been apprehended, responded to North Arlington, but during the investigation, Lyndhurst officers recovered a handgun in the car the three were driving around in in the two local towns.
Taken into custody were Azize Durant, 19, of Newark, and two boys. Durant was remanded to the Bergen County Jail and the boys were remanded into juvenile detention. What the three were charged with is not immediately clear, however. The Observer sent an email this afternoon to the North Arlington Police Department seeking comment on the attempted burglary. If we receive any additional information, we’ll update this story online and in print.
