Upcoming events

Scout Unit 305 hosting ‘80s tricky tray

The Scouts of Unit 305, Kearny, host an ‘80s-themed tricky tray April 26 at Hedges Hall at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. A $45 fee includes dinner and there will be prizes, door prizes, a 50-50 and more. Attendees must be 18 or older. One sheet of tickets are included, with more available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the youth of Unit 305. To purchase tickets, visit 305trickytray2025.eventbrite.com. For more information, send an email to friendsof305@gmail.com.

Elks hosting fundraiser at Michael’s Roscommon

The Special Children’s Committee of Kearny-Belleville Elks Lodge 1050 host a special fundraiser April 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Michael’s Roscommon, 531 Joralemon St., Belleville. A portion of all meals will be donated back to the Elks.

Kearny Library/Museum hosting genealogy event

The Kearny Library Museum hosts “An Intro to Genealogy,” a 90-minute presentation with Steven Gabai, of the Bergen County Genealogical Society that will explain what one would learn from researching a family history, Saturday, March 22, at 11 a.m. The event is free to the public Use the elevator to get to the second floor.

NA Knights hosting breakfast for CERT

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus sponsor a Sunday morning benefit breakfast for the North Arlington CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Sunday, March 16, at 10 a.m. All proceeds will be donated to the CERT. On the menu: eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, bagels, orange juice, oatmeal, cold cereal and a fruit cup. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, March 12, by calling (201) 988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-expired, non-perishable canned food item for the Food for Families Project.

Senior Center hosing Resorts bus trip

The Henrietta Benstead senior center hosts a casino is trip to Resorts Wednesday, March 19. The bus will leave from 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny, at 9:30 a.m. Coffee, breakfast and snacks will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $45 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Marion at (201) 889-3387. (Checks should be made payable to Henrietta Benstead Friendship Travel Club.) Same-day ticket purchases may be available — check with Marion if you are unsure.

WCA’s EMD hosting local cuisine night

The Evening Membership Division of the Woman’s Club of Arlington hosts a community cuisine night featuring food from local restaurants March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Henrietta Benstead, 60 Columbia Ave., Kearny. Anthony Duke Claus will provide entertainment. The cost is $40 per person. For more details or to reserve a spot, call Debbie at (201) 970-2435 or Kathy at (201) 341-5145.

Salvation Army of Kearny hosting open gyms with Tom Fraser

The Salvation Army of greater Kearny, 28 Beech St., hosts open gyms Tuesday and Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. for kids aged 10 to 17. Games will be under the supervision of the immortal Tom Fraser, retired Lincoln School counselor and coach and long-time director of the Presbyterian Boys & Girls Club.

Food pantry available second Saturday each month at Belleville church

Wesley Methodist Church and Gosen Church at 225 Washington Ave., Belleville, opens its food pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend. Donations of non-perishable food are being accepted, including canned goods, pancake mix and syrup, hygiene items, paper towels and toilet paper, instant coffee, oatmeal, bottled juice, individual snacks, boxes of cereal, peanut butter and jelly and mac and cheese. For more information, contact Dana (201) 706-1104 (English) or Pastor Michael (551) 399-9931 (Español.) Patrons from all communities are welcome. ID is not required.

