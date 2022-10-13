Help The Observer’s Lisa Feorenzo win contest by voting for her online

The Observer’s Lisa Feorenzo is in a contest called Fab Over 40 and she stands to get a big prize if she wins. But she needs our help to get there.

Would you vote for her each day through Oct. 20?

Click here — and once you arrive, click on FREE VOTE. You’ll need to verify by connecting to Facebook, but it only take a few seconds to complete. One free vote every 24 hours.

Thanks, one and all, for helping Lisa get over the hump to win the contest!

