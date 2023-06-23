Car into the Passaic from Route 21

Kearny firefighters have joined the Newark Fire Department in the search for a vehicle that reportedly launched from Route 21 into the Passaic River.

Scanner traffic reveals at least two Kearny firefighters/divers are in the river now searching.

More information as it becomes available.

The video below was posted to Facebook by a passer-by, Gigi Fabre.

