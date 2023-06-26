Santos may become judge today; Doyle would become acting mayor of Kearny

The state Senate’s Judiciary Committee interviewed Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos this morning — and it appears there will be a vote of the entire Senate today at 2 p.m. in Trenton. Several people who listened to the hearing tell The Observer the interview went very smoothly in committee. If Santos is appointed today to the bench, he would immediately resign the mayoralty and Council President Carol Jean Doyle would become acting mayor until the Democratic County Committee could meet, choose three candidates, one of whom would be selected by the remaining eight members of the council to serve as interim mayor until November. Then, there would be a special election in November 2023 and 2024 to finish out Santos’s current term.

Be sure to check back with The Observer today for updates to this developing story.

