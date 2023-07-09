Harrison schools taking part in free federal summer lunch program

Harrison Public Schools are again participating in the Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded endeavor via Food and Nutrition Services, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The program provides all children 18 and younger with the same free meal when school is out of session in accordance with the menu provided by the state agency.

A free lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from July 5 thru Aug. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Washington Middle School. Use the main entrance at 1 No. 5th St.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs).

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the responsible agency or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the federal relay service at (800) 877-8339.

Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.

To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit completed forms or letters to USDA by mail to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax at (202) 690-7442 or by email at program.intake@usda.gov.

The USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

