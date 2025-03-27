Lyndhurst PD: Man acting nervously after pullover had coke on him

The Lyndhurst Police Department has arrested and charged Juan Martinez, 48, of Lyndhurst with drug possession and related offenses following a motor vehicle stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Det. Capt. Vincent Auteri said.

At approximately 3:46 a.m., Officer Anthony Giaquinto conducted a motor-vehicle stop on Rutherford Avenue near Livingston Avenue after observing a black Toyota SUV traveling without a visible license plate. Officer Giaquinto ultimately made contact with the driver, identified as Martinez, who displayed signs of nervous behavior.

During the stop, Officer Giaquinto was joined by Sgt. William Kapp and Officer Sal Wartel. The officers observed items consistent with narcotics use in plain view, prompting a search of the vehicle. The search resulted in the discovery of suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a glass pipe commonly used for CDS ingestion. A further search of Martinez’s person yielded an additional six small plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Martinez was taken into custody by Officer Giaquinto and during processing, he admitted the substances found were in fact cocaine. Martinez was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was then remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.

Martinez was also issued motor vehicle summonses for possession of a narcotic in a motor vehicle, improper display of registration and failure to inspect.

His vehicle was impounded.

