LETTER — Manley: No one is suited to be mayor more than Doyle

To the Editor:

As a former employee of the town and the shop steward of the crossing guards, I have had numerous interactions with Councilwoman Carol Jean Doyle. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer.

Although as shop steward, Councilwoman Doyle and I did not always see eye to eye, I had to appreciate that she was always looking out for the residents and taxpayers of Kearny.

Despite our differences in contract negotiations, I have always known that if I had a problem I the third ward, where I live, I could call, and she would be polite, concerned and attentive to my problem.

Never once did I feel that there was any animosity toward me; we both understood we were doing our jobs and disagreements would arise.

I feel Carol Jean is the most experienced and caring of any councilmember we have and deserves the right to lead our town for the next two years and a half year. I am not saying others care less or won’t try — but there is no try in Councilwoman Doyle, because there is only a let’s get it done attitude and she always follows through.

I have spoken to her at numerous events in town such as meetings for Kearny Cares, the Elks’ Duck Race, fundraisers for any number of organizations, and she is always attentive, concerned and willing to help.

For the reasons stated above, I feel Kearny will be better served by Mayor Carol Jean Doyle than by anyone else who has expressed a desire to be mayor.

Carol Manley

Kearny

