Obituaries for Aug. 2, 2023

Brian T. Toal

Brian T. Toal, 49, a lifelong resident of Kearny died Monday, July 24, 2023.

The beloved son of Sharon and the late Thomas Toal, he was the devoted father of Shawn Weber. Dear brother of Michael P. Toal and his wife Maura, he was cherished uncle of Erin and loving uncle and godfather of Cillian.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kearny Project Graduation.

Linda A. Schultz

Linda A. Schultz (nee Grajewski) of Harrison died peacefully on Monday, July 17, 2023.

She was 72.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. Her entombment took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Newark, Linda grew up on Hamilton Street in Harrison. She worked as a lunch aide for the Harrison Board of Education. Prior to that, she was a secretary for Prudential in Newark and RCA in Harrison.

Linda is survived by her husband of 51 years, John A. Schultz; her siblings, Diane Nash, Mary Ann Muller, Richie Grajewski and a sister-in-law Jo Ann Bawiec and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Anna Jean Grajewski, her siblings, Susan Spatola, Peter Grajewski and brother-in-law Chester “Chet” Schultz and nieces and nephews, Stephen Muller, Kimberly Nash and Lisa Valente.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Harrison Cancer League, P.O. Box 741 Harrison, N.J. 07029, in loving memory of Linda.

