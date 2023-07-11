NA & Bergen County concert series continues later this month

The brand-new bandshell at Riverside County Park will be filled with good music and fun this summer thanks to the joint efforts of the Bergen County Department of Parks and the Borough of North Arlington.

The Summer Concert Series had a successful kick-off July 6, when Bergen County hosted the inaugural show which featured The Launch, a well-known Boston, Styx and Queen tribute band.

The Borough of North Arlington hosted the second show July 11 with The Del-Satins featuring Stan Zizka. The Doo-Wop band performed songs like “Run Around Sue,” “Teardrops Follow Me” and “Remember.”

Food trucks and refreshments were provided by the North Arlington Recreation Commission.

Going forward, the shows will take place every other Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at “The Stage,” the new community performance space at Riverside County Park South, located at the bottom of Jauncey Avenue in North Arlington.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring coolers, blankets and chairs, and come for a night of fun. The newly constructed facility also features long awaited public restrooms.

Let’s Groove Tonight is up next July 25.

Known as the ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band, the group has played all over the country performing such songs as “Let’s Groove,”“September” and “Saturday Nights.”

The series concludes Aug. 8 with The Ronald Reagans Big 80s Show, a five-piece band decked out in 80s-inspired attire that will recreate the chart-topping pop, new wave and rock hits of the 80s.

“The concert series is a terrific opportunity to give back to our residents and a great way to celebrate this beautiful new county facility,” North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti said. “Thanks to our partnership with Bergen County, we have put together a tremendous roster of bands designed to appeal to the entire community. We are eager to see the next phases of the southern Bergen County park improvements. We hope to see all of our community members coming out to enjoy themselves.”

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

