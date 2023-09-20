Man who thought he’d driven from Ecuador to Kearny arrested on DWI charges: police

On Sept. 17 shortly after midnight, Officers Jose Perez-Fonseca and David Vazquez responded to Quincy Avenue and Forest Street on a vehicle crash. On scene, they found a man sound asleep behind the wheel of the at-fault vehicle.

Upon being awakened, the driver, Edgar H. Carrion Pardo, stated he was coming from Ecuador, which would have been an epic vehicular journey of 2,951 miles (as the crow flies.) He reportedly reeked of alcohol, had bloodshot watery eyes and performed poorly on field-sobriety tests.

He was arrested, refused an Alco test and was charged with drunken driving, refusal to submit to a breath test and careless driving. He was later released to responsible person (fortunately, they did not have to travel nearly 3,000 miles to get him.)

•

On Sept. 14, at around 2 p.m., Sgts. Michael Farinola and Ryan Stickno with Officers Sean Podolski and Sean King responded to the Vermella apartments on Passaic Avenue on a report of a person kicking in the door to an apartment. An investigation determined Ikiba Hart, 36, of Brooklyn had assaulted her boyfriend, who wished to pursue complaints initially, but later became uncooperative and began to yell. She was arrested, processed for simple assault, then released on a summons with a court date.

•

Some time ago, a warrant had been issued by Det. Kyle Plaugic for a robbery at the Target store after Zoria A. Lopez, 26, of Newark, allegedly used force during a shoplifting incident. Specifically, Lopez sprayed some unknown aerosol at loss prevention staff as she attempted to get away. On Sept. 14, Officers Mat Lopez and Cort Montanino arrested her on the outstanding warrant, processed her and she was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

•

On Sept. 13 at around 1 a.m., units were dispatched to a vehicle burglary on Highland Avenue. A witness provided detailed descriptions of a man and woman believed to be the suspects.

Sgt. Sean Kelly and Officers Jose Castillo, Danny Maganinho, David Vazquez and Anthony Oliveira arrived and searched the area and found the suspects hiding between vehicles.

Officer Castillo observed a woman matching the description and detained her. While she was detained, Castillo also observed a parked vehicle with its door open. A man exited that vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers Maganinho and Thomas Collins captured him quickly.

The witness identified the suspects on scene and provided Ring doorbell video footage of their acts. Both were arrested. In a search incident to arrest, Lopez had on his person a flashlight, tire rod, pipe for ingesting crack cocaine, coins, a Citizen watch and other items.

Lopez was charged with two counts of burglary into vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of criminal attempt, obstructing the administration of law, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Claudio was charged with two counts of burglary into vehicle, two counts of criminal attempt and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both were “remanded” to the County and were released before the weekend was over.

•

On Sept. 16 at around 6 a.m., Sgt. Jay Ward and Officers John Donovan, Christian Medina and Angel Baez were called to area of King and Forest streets on a report of a suspicious man walking in the street, attempting to burglarize vehicles. Officers found man matching description — Christian X. Otero, 29, of Harrison. A check revealed Otero had a $5,000 outstanding Newark warrant.

He was arrested on the warrant.

A search incident to arrest revealed a pair of Airpods he could not explain ownership of, as well as a large amount of small bills and change (typical proceeds from vehicle burglaries).

Newark PD was contacted, but could not take custody of him on their warrant, so they provided an ROR and a new court date. He was later released from custody.

•

On Sept. 17 at 3:30 a.m., units were dispatched to Dukes Street. Sgt. Tom Pontrella and Officers Oliveira, Maganinho, Vazquez and Castillo responded.

Five males were found there, having just been engaged in a physical confrontation.

EMS treated one male who had been bleeding from the head.

It was later determined during this argument, Edison P. Collaguazo Pulupa, 37, of Kearny, reportedly used a liquor bottle to strike another person, resulting in their hospitalization.

He was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses and released on a summons.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

