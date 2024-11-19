The election of 2025 in Kearny could be like something not seen here in decades

With the election of 2024 over, it is already time to turn to the next one in Kearny — and this one promises to be one for the history books.

Five seats are up — the mayor’s and one of each of the four wards on the Town Council. Seeking re-election will likely be Mayor Carol Jean Doyle, First Ward Councilwoman Marytrine DeCastro, Second Ward Councilman Richard Konopka, Third Ward Councilman Fred Esteves and Fourth Ward Councilman Jerry Ficeto.

In previous years, all five would have run on the same ticket, but this is nothing like previous years. So there’s a likelihood Doyle, DeCastro, Esteves and Ficeto will run on a ticket that would include a newcomer in the Second Ward. Based on how things have gone over the last year-plus, there’s very little reason to believe, barring an 11th-hour reconciliation, Doyle would include Konopka on her team.

So this then opens up the possibility the Democrats could have slate of five candidates, with Konopka on it, if he even runs. But then, after that, it’s anyone’s guess who the candidates could or would be. Would anyone who formerly sat on the council consider running again? Could a former mayor or mayors consider a run?

We will soon find out.

And then there’s the Republicans. Jorge D. Santos has a tremendous showing in 2024, despite minimal campaigning.

He rode the “red wave” that allowed Donald Trump to win Kearny’s vote. And considering next year is a gubernatorial election, it would make complete sense if the GOP ran a full slate of candidates — something that has not happened in Kearny in decades.

Sydney J. Ferreira, just last a few weeks ago in an interview with The Observer, didn’t reveal his plans, but we’d be stunned if he wasn’t on some ticket.

There have also been rumblings a former Republican mayor of Kearny could throw his hat in the ring, too. Could you even begin to imagine if that were to happen?

No matter what, next year is already shaping up to be one of the most memorable local elections in a long time.

Get ready folks.

It’s going to be a very interesting — and likely long and exhausting — ride.

