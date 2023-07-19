Obituaries for July 19, 2023

Josephine G. Heaney (nee Adamczyk) “Sissy”
Josephine G. Heaney (nee Adamczyk) “Sissy” died July 13, 2023. She was 84. Born in Newark she lived in Harrison before moving to Kearny 50 years ago. Visiting will be on Monday July 17, 2023 from 4 untol 8 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive Kearny. Mass will be on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephens Church and burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Sissy was a retired Kearny Teachers Assistant. She is the wife of the late Donald Heaney “Ducky”. Sissy and Ducky were married just shy of 50 years when he passed in 2009. They had two daughters; Denise Gavin (Donald) and Debbie Gavin (Allan Montgomery). Sister of Barbara and Ted Adamczyk and the late Sophia Ayers, she was also the beloved grandmother of Jason, Cortney and Kyle and cherised “GiGi” of Levi, Nicolina and Rae.
in lieu of flowers kindly consider a memorial donation to Alzheimers Research.
