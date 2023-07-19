National Night Out festivities set for Aug. 1 in Kearny

It’s almost time for National Night Out and the Kearny Police Department’s Community Policing Unit has a big day planned for residents.

Among the festivities as are planned presentations from the Kearny PD and Kearny Fire Department, PBA No. 21, the NJ State Police and its helicopter, the FBI, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and local businesses. There will be a bouncy house, balloons and ice cream for kids, a video games trailer and more.

And the day will be capped by the annual KPD v. KFD softball game.

Come on down to Veterans Field on Belgrove Drive Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m.

