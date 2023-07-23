There’s lots left to do this summer at the Lyndhurst Library

If you’re looking for summer fun activities for the young ones, you only need to look to the Lyndhurst Public Library for some answers — and there’s also plenty for adults, too, so that is where we’ll start.
1:1 tech help available
Do you find technology confusing? Are you interested in e-Books or other digital services, but don’t know where to start? Do you need someone to sit down with you and show you how your new device works? If so, be sure to ask about the library’s 1:1 tech help. To schedule a session, call the Reference Desk at (201) 804-2478, ext. 4.
Audiobooks, e-books & more
With a Lyndhurst Library Card, residents have access to downloadable audiobooks, e-Books, music, videos, popular magazines and more? Visit www.lyndhurstlibrary.org to learn more and to get started.
Museum passes available
The library has purchased vouchers and passes to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and the Aviation Hall of Fame and Museum in Teterboro. The vouchers and passes are located in the library’s Children’s Room and will be given to patrons with a valid BCCLS Lyndhurst Library Card.
WiFi hotspots
To increase internet access for Lyndhurst residents, the Lyndhurst Library offers “Internet to Go,” a project to lend WiFi hotspots to patrons. The hotspot is portable, so you’ll be able to connect to your device almost wherever you are.
A resident of Lyndhurst with a valid Lyndhurst Library card may borrow a hotspot for up to a week. The device may be renewed if no one else has placed it on hold. Call the Library with questions about this program or to find out how to apply for a library card.
Crochet Group
The library invites the community to its weekly Drop-In Crochet Group. This group is for beginner to advanced levels. Members teach and help each other. Participants must bring their own supplies. Meetings are every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary. A kitchenette area is available for participants to bring and store snacks.
Teen Programs
Summer Fine Arts Program for Teens (ages 13-17) take place Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. Artists will learn a step-by-step process to make cartoon-like clay frogs. A Teen Origami Workshop will take place Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m.
Children’s Room
Weekly Snacks & Crafts are available Mondays from 1 to 5p.m. Bookworms Storytime takes place every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Learn about magnets Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 3:30 p.m, for grades K-3.
An Electricity program takes place Thursday, Aug. 5. At 5 p.m. Kid’s Yoga is set for Friday, Aug. 4 and 11, at 3:45 p.m., for children aged 5 to 12.
Edible Bouquet Craft takes place Monday, Aug. 8, at 4 p.m. Summer Sing & Play, meanwhile, is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. This is a special storytime with music, singing and dancing.
Summer Sing & Play is Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10:30 a.m. This is also a special storytime with music, singing and dancing.
A Magic Show is set for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 3:30 p.m. Mineral Mania, meanwhile, is Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. This is for children in grades 3-6.
