Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

After a summer of declining donations, the American Red Cross needs the public’s help to prevent a blood shortage emergency. When a donor makes and keeps an appointment to give blood or platelets in the weeks ahead, they can ensure trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and people with lifelong blood disorders can get the blood they count on.
Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive and type B negative blood, as well as platelet donors. Donors of all blood types may schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
The Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of “Meg 2: The Trench,” to celebrate a summer of sharks and help stave off a summer blood and platelet shortage. All who donate through Aug. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium. Those who donate throughout August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.
Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.
Upcoming local blood donation opportunities from Aug. 1-15 include:
North Arlington, Aug. 9, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 129 Ridge Road; Nutley, Aug 15, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Nutley Masonic Lodge, 175 Chestnut St.; and Jersey City, Aug. 11, at Christ Hospital, 176 Palisade Ave.
