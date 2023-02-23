Kearny rec baseball registration underway

Registration for Kearny Little League, Minor League and tee-ball baseball is underway through March 17 in person at the Kearny Recreation Department, 402 Kearny Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The fee is $35 per child. Little League is for kids aged 9 to 12. A child must turn 9 before Aug. 31 and the child may turn 13 as late as Aug. 31. Payment, a birth certificate and proof of Kearny residency must be shown at registration. For other leagues, a child must be at least 5 by Aug. 31. There are no exception to these rules.
