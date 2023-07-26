NA celebrates Independence Day with reading of ‘Declaration of Independence’

The Borough of North Arlington continued a cherished tradition July 4 as residents gathered on the steps of Borough Hall to read the Declaration of Independence aloud.

North Arlington Mayor Daniel H. Pronti and Councilman Kirk Del Russo started this annual tradition several years ago after a local resident made the suggestion.

Since then, many North Arlington councilmembers, as well residents from across the state, have joined in. Members from the borough’s various essential services departments participated by reading sections from one of the nation’s most historic documents.

The borough also set the tone by playing American patriotic music throughout July 4, enhancing the overall atmosphere of the celebration.

“We are making this a tradition in our borough, while offering an educational experience for everyone,” Pronti said. “We don’t want July 4th to be known only for the hot dogs and fireworks, but for the historic significance and for what the day actually represents.”

