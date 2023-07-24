Obituaries for July 26, 2023

Cecilia Agnes Holle

Cecilia Agnes Jordan Holle was born to James and Rose Ann Hamill Jordan, who had emigrated from Belfast, Ireland, (now Northern Ireland) and was raised in the Arlington section of Kearny. She was the ninth of their 10 children. Ceil was active in her community. She was a founding member of the Fr. Washington Club at St. Stephen’s parish and would harmonize along with her sisters in club productions. She was also proud of her work as an executive secretary at Driver Harris, as well as her tenure as a Girl Scout Leader in Kearny.

Ceil married her sweetheart, John A Holle, a former Marine who had fought at Roi-Namur, Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima, and earned citations for bravery, including the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. Together they attended many annual 4th Marine Division reunions and travelled the east coast to rifle matches as John was an expert rifleman.

The couple moved to Bloomfield to start their family, and both lived lives of devoted service to their parish, St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield. Ceil was a daily communicant, a member of the Rosary Society, the Liturgy Committee and served as a Eucharistic Minister. When at the shore, Ceil would regularly attend Mass at St. Mark’s Church in Sea Girt.

Ceil’s entire life revolved around her family and her faith, inextricably mixed with her Irish heritage. One could not find a more devoted, supportive and nurturing mother and grandmother.

Their Irish roots drew her family to the sea and a love of Spring Lake and Sea Girt. Favorite times were spent on Sea Girt beach and boardwalk (as recently as July 11), and at the lake in Spring Lake.

A lifelong lover of Irish music, Ceil was delighted when The Bantry Boys, long time family friends, became regulars at St. Stephen’s Green Publick House in Spring Lake and she was able to see them often.

Frequent trips to Ireland to visit the family brought her tremendous joy and the beauty of Ireland never failed to enchant her.

Cecilia was predeceased by her parents, James and Rose Ann Jordan; her husband, John A. Holle Sr.; her sons John A Holle Jr. and adopted son the Rev. Laurence P. Dolan, OFM; siblings and siblings-in-law , James Jordan Jr., Edward and Marie Jordan, Elizabeth Anne Jordan, John and Louise Jordan, Thomas and Margaret Jordan, Mary and George Fultz, William Benedict Jordan, John and Rose Wildeman, Ernest C. Corcoran, and Albert Holle; nieces Rosalie Jordan and Regina Holle, great-niece, Megan Jordan; nephews, James Jordan and Thomas Jordan Jr., and great-nephews, Stephen Sherman and Jason Jordan.

She is survived by her children Joan Holle of Spring Lake; Dolores Holle of Sea Girt; James Jordan and Deirdre Cannon Holle of East Hanover; grandchildren James Holle of East Hanover and Brian and Brianne Holle of Hawthorne; her sister, Teresa Corcoran of Sea Girt; countless nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Ireland and many dear friends.

Visitation was at Halpin-Bitecola Brookdale Funeral Home, 1284 Broad St. in Bloomfield. The funeral was July 24 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy was celebrated at Saint Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, N.J. 07963.

Richard G. Flynn

Richard G. Flynn, 95, of Tinton Falls, formerly of North Arlington, died peacefully July 18, 2023 at Care One in Holmdel, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for Richard was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, on Sunday, July 22. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lyndhurst July 23. Cremation was private.

Born in Newark, Richard lived in Kearny, and then in North Arlington, for 30 years. He recently moved to Tinton Falls. Richard was a custodian at Kearny High School for 25 years prior to his retirement. He was also a devoted member of the St. Stephen’s Seniors.

Richard was the beloved husband of 68 years to Theresa “Terry” (nee Dalrymple) Flynn; loving father of Richard Flynn, Robert Flynn, Thomas Flynn, Lori Koblanski and John Flynn; cherished grandfather of 11 and adoring great-grandfather of 11. He was predeceased by his brothers William and Ronald Flynn.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Thiem

Elizabeth “Betty” Thiem, a lifelong resident of Harrison, was born Oct. 9, 1929. She died peacefully on July 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Elizabeth was born and raised in Harrison and was a registered nurse, first for the Jersey City Medical Center, later for the Town of Harrison and then retiring after a 25-year career with Bell Telephone of New Jersey.

Elizabeth earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Elizabeth’s College in Convent Station, and was an active parishioner at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, where she was a member of the Rosary Society. Elizabeth touched the lives of many people with her smile and generosity.

Elizabeth was the sister to two brothers, Richard Roberts and the late Francis Roberts Jr., all born to the late Francis and Mary (Banks) Roberts. Elizabeth was predeceased by her loving husband Charles, her companion of 55 years, with whom she shared a love of travel. She will forever be remembered by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth McNamara and her husband, Daniel; treasured grandchildren Meaghan and her husband, Mihaly; Kieran and Kieran’s fiancée, Hanna Work; Colin and cherished great-granddaughter Madelyn. Elizabeth is also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews.

Her loss will also be mourned by other friends and family who were blessed to know her. Elizabeth loved traveling, reading, laughing, being with her family and friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Harrison Cancer League or to her Beloved Holy Cross Church, Harrison, each in care of the funeral home.

