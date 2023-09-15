Pascrell secures nearly $600K in federal funds for planting trees

The Town of Kearny will receive $548,280 in federal funding thanks to Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-9) and Rob Menendez (D-8) announced. Part of $1 billion in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the grant will help Kearny plant and maintain trees, reduce pollution, prevent flooding and combat climate change.

“I am proud to announce with my friend Congressman Rob Menendez a $548,280 federal environmental grant for Kearny. This federal Forest Service grant will help Kearny provide natural shelter from extreme heat, combat climate change and enhance our community’s access to the beauty of nature,” Pascrell said. “With this funding, we are sowing the seeds of a healthier, greener future for Kearny — one tree at a time. Together, we can grow a more sustainable and vibrant community that benefits us all. The Biden administration is making a transformative federal investment today in the town of Kearny.

The Urban and Community Forestry Program is the only one in the federal government dedicated to enhancing and expanding the nation’s urban forest resources. This is the largest single USDA Inflation Reduction Act investment to date in urban and community forests.

Studies show trees in communities are associated with improved physical and mental health, lower average temperatures during extreme heat and increased food security and create new economic opportunities.

This historic funding increases tree cover in disadvantaged communities, provides equitable access to the benefits of nature and delivers tangible economic and ecological benefits to urban communities across the country.

“Today’s landmark funding from the U.S. Forest Service will increase urban access to nature, improve air quality, keep city streets cool during sweltering summers, tackle the climate crisis, and create safer, healthier communities in every corner of America,” John Podesta, senior adviser to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation, said. “That makes a huge difference for the grandmother who doesn’t have air conditioning, or the kid who has asthma, or the parent who works outside for 10 hours a day.

“This investment will create not just greener cities — it will create healthier and more equitable cities.”

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

