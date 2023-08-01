KPD: Man who fell asleep at the wheel tells officers ‘I’m drunk’

On July 31, Sgt. Ben Wuelfing, patrolling after midnight, noticed a vehicle parked in a prohibited corner zone near Kearny and Quincy avenues. The vehicle’s engine was running, and a man was asleep at the wheel.
Sgt. Wuelfing and back-up Officer Ruben Rivera spoke to the man, who stated he had been driving from Newark to Newark. The man reportedly showed signs of impairment and had difficulty following directions.
When officers inquired as to why the man was asleep at the wheel, he reportedly stated: “I’m drunk.”
After performing poorly on standardized field-sobriety tests, Cristobal Ortiz Aguilar, 50, of Newark, was arrested for DWI and his vehicle was impounded.
At KPD HQ, a chemical breath test was administered, which resulted in a BAC of nearly triple the legal limit of .08%.
Ortiz Aguilar was charged with parking in a prohibited zone and DWI — and then released to responsible party.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.