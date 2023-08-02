WHATCO’s ‘Puffs’ cast announced

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Co has announced the cast for “The Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox, the first main stage production of the 2023-24 year, opening Oct. 21 at the Theater at WHATCo, 15 Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. S. in Harrison.

Directed by Allyssa Hynes, the stage managers are Ed Shea and John Westling.

The cast, in alphabetical order, includes Nelson DePasquale as Uncle Dave, Goyle, A Certain Potions Teacher, Mr. Nick, Hermeoone No. 3, Ric Gryff, Viktor, Mr. Bagman, Zach Smith; Richard Dwyer as A Very Tall Man, Sorting Hat, Real Mr. Moody, Ghost History Teach, Professor Turban, SS Security, Death Buddy and voiceover; Samantha Egge as Ginny, Frenchy, Rowena, Professor Sprouty, Anthony Goldstein, Professor Lanny, Hermeoone No. 2, Scorpy and Death Buddy; Tim Firth as Mr. Voldy, First Headmaster and Sal; Brooke Gorsica as Harry and Helga; Lillian Hope as Leanne and Runes Teach; John Jesse Jeffords as the narrator; Jessica Jones as Susie Bones, Colin, Myrtle and Hermeoone No. 1.

Also, Joseph Jones as Oliver Rivers; Chloe Kiefer as Megan Jones; Maggie Madere as Hannah, Professor McG and SS Security; Nick Maes as J. Finch Fletchley, Clumsy Longbottom, Fat Friar, Headmaster No. 2 and Seamus Finnegan; Dylan Myers as Wayne Hopkins; Maria Ruppert as Sally Perks, Bippy and Rita Scooter; Prat Shekhar as Ernie Mac and SS Security; Deke Stoklosa as Cedric, Blondo Malfoy, Professor Locky, DJ and Death Buddy; and Roberta Stone as Xavia Jones, Ms. Babble and SS Security.

Puffs is a tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too. This fast-paced play looks at a familiar adventure from a new perspective of three potential heroes just trying to survive a dangerous school alongside a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

This asks what it means to be a “side character” in an epic adventure.

Performances are scheduled for Oct. 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

Visit www.whatconj.org for tickets and additional information.

