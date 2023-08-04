Kearny PBA & FMBA donate 25 bags to pantry via Goya

Kearny PBA President Mina Ekladious and Kearny FMBA President Juan Barroso were invited last month to attend Goya’s food distribution event hosted by the company in conjunction with the Muslim American Law Enforcement Association, Hispanic American Law Enforcement Association, New Jersey State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Secret Service and various local, county, state and federal law-enforcement agencies. Through these partnerships, the two Kearny locals were able to secure 25 bags of Goya products which were donated to the Kearny Food Pantry Network.
“I’d like to thank Kamil Warriach, an Asbury Park police lieutenant and president and founder of MALEA, who always makes it a priority to include the Kearny PBA and Kearny FMBA in MALEA’s goal in supporting communities state-wide,” Ekladious said. “Also, I’d like to recognize and commend every single MALEA member for the noble and extraordinary work they do. As stakeholders in our community, the membership of the PBA and FMBA will always go above and beyond in the best interests of our community to support our residents.
“We will continue to foster and maintain relationships that assist us in providing a comfortable and sustainable quality of life for the residents of Kearny during difficult times.”
