Lyndhurst PD needs help IDing suspect wanted in 2 burglaries

The Lyndhurst Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the above photographs. He is wanted for allegedly committing two separate late night/early morning commercial burglaries along Ridge Road over the past several weeks. If anyone recognizes this person, contact the Lyndhurst PD’s Criminal Investigations Division at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2740. You may also submit information anonymously via email at tips@lyndhurstnjpolice.gov, by leaving an audio recording on our anonymous tip hotline at (201) 804-9346, or you may select the “Anonymous Tip Reporting” feature on the free mobile Lyndhurst OEM app on Google Play or Apple App stores.
