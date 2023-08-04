Nutley PD: 3 arrested on DWI charges, others

The Nutley Police Department made a slew arrests to end July and in the process, took a lot of people who drove under the influence off the streets.

The first incident happened July 29 on Hay Avenue, where a resident alerted police of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.

There, police say they noticed someone matching a description of the person who had been driving that “abandoned” car. After a field interview, police say Albert French, 36, of Milford, was arrested and charged with possession of CDS and drug paraphernalia with a mandatory court date.

He was also cited for driving while intoxicated, possession of CDS in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to report an accident, driving without insurance, a registration and driver’s license, willfully abandoning a vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, causing damage while operating a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition and unsafe tire equipment.

French was then released on his own recognizance.

Then, there was another DWI on July 30 on Park Avenue following a motor-vehicle stop.

Police say Vladimir Abreu, 41, of Passaic, was issued summonses for drunken driving and possessing open containers of alcohol and he was issued a warning for leaving a running vehicle.

He was then released to a responsible party on his own recognizance, police said.

That same day, this time on Washington Avenue, a similar stop resulted in the arrest of Juan Baez, 32, of North Bergen, who was issued summonses for drunken driving, careless driving and having an obstructed windshield.

Baez, too, was ROR.

