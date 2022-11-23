Belleville SAL retire nearly 4,000 US flags

“Let these faded flags of our country be retired and destroyed with respectful and honorable rites and their places be taken by bright new flags of the same size and kind,” American Legion Post 105 Commander Joseph J. Cobianchi said as part of the Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, Nov. 20 in the parking lot of Post 105 at 621 Washington Avenue in Belleville.

Organized by Post 105 Legionnaires and members of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Squadron 105, between 3,000 and 4,000 flags were retired in the scripted ceremony. This year, Scouts from Cub Scout Pack 141 and Girl Scouts from Troops 20122 and 20462 were invited to participate as well.

Some of the flags retired were shredded and tattered, coming from homes, public buildings and businesses from around the area. Post 105 has a mailbox outside the building where people may drop their old flags to be destroyed. Over 7,000 flags each year are dropped off at the Post from cemeteries around Belleville to be retired as well, which have been placed on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day.

The ceremony took five hours, with Legionnaires and SAL’s standing guard over the fire until it was completely out, as per the American Legion retirement ceremony. Legionnaire Ed Hall, who is also an SAL honoring his father’s service, spoke about why the ceremony really touched him:

“… Because so many people have fought so hard to give us the freedom we have. These flags represent all of that,” he said

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

