Hudson Prosecutor hosting candlelight vigil at West Hudson Park

A year ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez hosted a special candlelight vigil at North Hudson Park to remember all those who lost their lives to drug addiction. This year, the prosecutor will do the same, but closer to home, at Harrison and Kearny’s West Hudson Park.

One of the goals for the vigil, which is to take place at the park Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m., near Woodland Drive, is to help reduce and eliminate the stigma attached to addiction.

To RSVP and for more information, send an email to dpolanco@hcpo.org.

