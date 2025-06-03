Expect 1&9 Truck northbound lane closure all week

The left lane on Route 1&9 Truck northbound is scheduled to be closed overnight this week between the Hackensack River Bridge and the Communipaw Avenue/Route 440 intersection for median barrier work in Kearny and Jersey City, Hudson County.
Beginning at 9 p.m., Tuesday, June 3 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, June 4, and again Wednesday, June 4, Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, at the same time, the left lane on Route 1&9 Truck northbound is scheduled to be closed between the Bridge over the Hackensack River in Kearny and the Communipaw Avenue/Route 440 intersection in Jersey City. At least two lanes will remain open, and both left turn lanes will remain open overnight.
The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The Department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.
The Department has a project hotline telephone number, 973-776-7400, and email, Pulaski.Skyway@dot.nj.gov. Anyone who has questions, concerns, or suggestions is encouraged to contact the Project Outreach Team as work progresses.
