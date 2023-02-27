KHS HOF team inductions set for April 7 @ the Fiesta

The Kearny High School Athletic Hall of Fame will host its sixth team induction ceremony Friday, April 7, 2023.

Being inducted to the Hall are the 1981 baseball team, the 1982 boys’ soccer team, the 1983 girls’ soccer team, the 1983 girls’ softball team, the 1985 boys’ varsity eight crew team, the 1987 boys’ soccer team, the 1991 softball team, the 1994 girls’ lightweight four crew team and the 2010 boys’bowling team.

The ceremony kicks off April 7 with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour with dinner and induction ceremony to follow at the Fiesta, P.O. Box 212, 225 Route 17, Wood-Ridge. Tickets are $65 per person.

For more information or to reserve seats, call Zibbie Viscuso at (201) 998-5961 or (201) 881-9630.

