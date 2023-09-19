Obituary — Antonio Amado

Antonio Amado

Antonio Amado died Sept. 10, 2023.

He was 77.

Born in Castinieras Galicia, Spain, he lived in Kearny before moving to Sayreville 30 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny and entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Antonio was a Merchant Marine and a member of Club Deportivo both in Spain. He was a retired mechanical engineer having worked for Kaye and McDonald in West Orange.

Beloved husband of Angela, he was the loving father of Tony Amado and the late Susan Amado. Brother of Manuel Amado (his wife Maria), he is also survived by his grandchildren Stephen Amado and Michael Flores-Amado.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to www.dementiasociety.org/association/foundation.

