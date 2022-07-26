OBITUARY — Mary Ann DiBartolomeo at 82

Mary Ann B. Di Bartolomeo
Mary Ann B. Di Bartolomeo of Jersey City died peacefully Sunday, July 17, 2022.
She was 82.
Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Her entombment took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.
If you would like to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.
Born in Jersey City and raised in Harrison, Mary Ann moved to Kearny with her husband. She worked as a secretary for Prudential Financial in Newark for many years. She was a parishioner at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. She was a member of Kearny Senior Citizens and the Harrison Cancer League. She was very active member of the Kearny PTA. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as trips to Point Pleasant and Atlantic City. She was an avid bingo player and never missed a tricky tray!
Mary Ann is survived by her husband Joseph A., children Joseph A. Di Bartolomeo Jr. (Helen), Maria Gross (Kenny), Lisa Ann Di Bartolomeo, grandchildren, Joseph A. III (Cindy), Christopher, Alexander (Tiffanie) and Robert Gross, and great-grandchildren Matilyn, Nicholas, and Rianlyn, and by many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her siblings Elizabeth Traettino, Theodore and Phillip DeVivo.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942, in loving memory of Mary Ann.
