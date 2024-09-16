Rogers ascends to executive director of The Association of the US Navy

The Association of the U.S. Navy (AUSN) announced LCDR Steven L. Rogers (USN, Ret.), a distinguished veteran with more than 30 years of service to the nation, has been appointed executive director. Rogers, who has served as the AUSN operations manager since January, joined the association in 1985, brings decades of leadership to both military and civilian service, making him an exceptional choice to guide the organization into the future.

Rogers is also a retired Nutley commissioner. He served for eight years, before retiring after self-imposed term limits.

He is a long-standing friend of The Observer newspaper.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

