Obituaries for Sept. 27, 2023

Jose M. Lavin

Jose M. Lavin of Harrison died surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Sept. 23.

He was 89.

Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, to parents Jose & Maria (nee Pomar) Lavin, Jose came to the United States fleeing communism in 1966 and lived in the Ironbound section of Newark before settling in Harrison in 1978.

He worked as a longshoreman in Port Newark for 37 years before retiring at the age of 71.

Jose is survived and by will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Miriam Lavin, loving daughters Jeanette Lavin Gordon and her husband Michael, Lissette Lavin Alfonso and her husband, Al and Marilyn Lavin Malignaggi and her husband, Umberto; cherished grandchildren Ruben, Jordynn, Nicollette, Andreus, Maximus and Deanna and dear nephews and a niece Martha Lavin Bautiste and Mark and Jose Francisco Lavin.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, from 5 pm to 9 p.m. at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. The funeral is Thursday at 10:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paul Carratura

Paul Carratura died Sept. 20, 2023.

He was 77.

Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting will be Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Monday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paul retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Public Works for the Town of Kearny. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (nee Brown) and loving father of Paul A. Carratura and Joseph Carratura (Misti Bloomer). Also surviving is his cherished grandson Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Grace Morales de Augusto

Grace Morales de Augusto “Margie,” 70, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Ecuador, Margie immigrated to the United States in 1970 and lived in Queens. She had lived in Kearny for the last 46 years.

She worked as a restaurant manager in Kearny, Harrison and Elizabeth, for 25 years before retiring in 2009. She was passionate about food and she cooked with “all her love.” She also enjoyed travel, watching sports, flowers and spending time with her friends and family.

Ms. Augusto is survived by her domestic partner Robert Ryba, three children, Kelly Diaz (Franco), Andy Augusto (Michael) and Anthony Augusto (Kate) and the father of her children, Amauri Augusto. She was the sister of Miriam Garcia, Juan Rodriguez and Jorge Morales.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org/tri-state-chapter.

Judy Smith

Judy Smith (nee Di Salvo), of Kearny, died Sept. 21, 2023.

She was 75.

Graveside prayers took place Sept. 25, 2023, at the family grave in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, section “D” in East Orange.

Judy enjoyed her career as a beautician at First Lady Hair Salon in Kearny.

Wife of the late Edgar Smith, she was the loving mother of Lori-Ann Russell (her husband the late Michael), Eddie Smith (his wife Dawn) and the late Debra Smith. She is also survived by her brother Mickey Di Salvo and her grandchildren Amber, Savannah, Connor, Chase and Vinnie.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA. or any animal rescue, shelter, adoption agency of your own choice. Judy loved animals always and later in life even cats too.

Sathyavthi Kant

Sathyavthi Kant, of Belleville, died Sept. 22, 2023.

She was 84.

Born in India, she immigrated to the U.S. in 2003.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her service took place the following morning. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Wife of the late Paul S. Kant, she was the mother of Phebe Beatty, Peter Kant and the late Philip Kant. Also surviving are her grandchildren Philip and Rachel.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Kearny Bible Chapel.

Frederick A. Pearn Jr.

Frederick A. Pearn Jr., 84, died Aug. 12, 2023.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to Pennsylvania 22 years ago.

He worked for the United States Postal Service in Harrison for 27 years before retiring in 2001.

Frederick was the beloved husband of Linda L. Pearn (nee Hausle); the proud father of John Pearn; step-father of Barbara Fenner and her husband Allan, Kimberly McKenna and her husband Jason, Casey Gallagher and the late Nancy Gallagher; grandfather of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother to Thomas Pearn and his wife Fatima, MaryAnn Witherspoon and her husband Robert, pre-deceased brothers John Pearn, Robert Pearn, Frank Pearn and his wife Roberta; and the uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was friend to John Badamo and many others.

Memorial visitation will be at the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-5 p.m., with a religious service at 3:30 p.m.

The family would appreciate donations be made in Frederick’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

