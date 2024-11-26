HCSO conducting targeted DWI patrols in coming days

In a proactive effort to promote public safety and reduce the number of impaired drivers on roads, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office is announcing a roving DWI enforcement detail to be conducted this holiday weekend, from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 1. This initiative aims to deter drunken driving and ensure communities remain safe for all road users.

“Driving under the influence is a serious offense that endangers not only the lives of the driver but everyone on the road,” Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said. “By launching this roving DWI enforcement detail, we aim to send a clear message: If you drive impaired, you will be caught.”

Beginning at 8 p.m. Nov. 27, specially trained officers will monitor key areas known for high traffic and potential DWI incidents. The enforcement detail will include saturation patrols and proactive measures to identify and apprehend those committing DWI offenses.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected impaired driving by calling (201) 915-1300. Officers will be on high alert for erratic driving behaviors and citizens’ vigilance is crucial in helping to maintain public safety.

This effort aligns with national campaigns aimed at reducing drunk driving, reinforcing that the consequences can be severe, including loss of life, injuries, and legal repercussions. The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to make responsible choices and designate a sober driver if alcohol consumption is on the agenda.

