ALERT — Wittpenn Bridge will be closed overnights Oct. 16 & 17

The Wittpenn Bridge will be closed during overnight hours for the next two days.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16, until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, and again on Tuesday night, Oct. 17 at the same times, Route 7 is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to test and make adjustments to the lift span machinery on the new bridge. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner. The following detours will be in place:

Route 7 eastbound detour:

Route 7 eastbound traffic will be directed to take the exit to Fish House Road southbound

Fish House Road becomes Pennsylvania Avenue

Turn left onto Central Avenue

Take the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck northbound

Bear left at the traffic signal at Communipaw Avenue to stay on Route 1&9 Truck

Follow Route 1&9 Truck to Route 1&9

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound detour:

Route 1&9 southbound traffic wishing to take Route 7 westbound over the Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 Truck southbound (also known as Charlotte Circle)

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound to Communipaw Avenue where it bears right to the Hackensack River Bridge

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound across the Hackensack River Bridge

Turn right onto Central Avenue northbound

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue, which becomes Fish House Road

Follow Fish House Road to Route 7 westbound

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

