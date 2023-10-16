Schaer, Tanelli honor North Arlington’s Jayleen Hanson

Some of you may remember a story we brought to you early in September about 13-year-old Jaileen Hanson, of North Arlington. She was the middle schooler who, over the summer, attended a North Arlington Borough Council meeting and who asked Mayor Daniel H. Pronti’s if she could speak up at a meeting. Well, Pronti was thrilled she wanted to speak — and when she did, she asked if bike racks could be placed in the borough. And that is exactly what happened in September when Pronti asked administrator Steve LoIacono to get them for a few locations, including outside the senior center.

Well, don’t you know, Assemblyman Gary Schaer, who represents North Arlington, got wind of it all — and he wanted to honor Hansen with an outstanding young citizen award. And so, too, did Bergen County Commissioner Steve Tanelli, himself a North Arlington resident.

Both recently presented their awards to Hanson and they were joined by Pronti and the entire North Arlington Borough Council. Hanson is in the middle of the photo and to her left are Pronti, Tanelli and Schaer. Further to the left are Councilwoman Allison Sheedy and LoIacono. To her right are Councilmembers Kirk Del Russo, Lynette Cavadas, Mario Karcic and Donna Bocchino.

