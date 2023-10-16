Obituary — Robyn J. Kollarik

Robyn J. Kollarik

Robyn J. Kollarik of Kearny died peacefully Oct. 13, 2023, after a brief illness.

She was 65.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Livingston, Robyn lived in New Jersey for her entire life. She was a valued employee at King’s Supermarket in Maplewood for many years before retiring in 2021.

Robyn was an amazing person, kind and caring and had a great (and sometimes wicked) sense of humor. She enjoyed attending Broadway musicals and watching her beloved “General Hospital.” She loved her trips to Disney World, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. But what she treasured most was spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving companion and life-partner, John McDonald and his children Sean and Alana (fiancée Joshua.) Doting and awesome grandma to Justin, Leah and Logan, also surviving are her siblings John, Chris, Tommy and Micheal Kollarik, Caryl Gately and Joanne. Robyn also leaves behind many adored nieces and nephews and her best friend and daughter-in-law, Susan McDonald.

Robyn was predeceased by her parents John and Irwen (Jones) Kollarik and a brother, David.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers of Overlook Hospital in Summit and Complete Care in Westfield for their kindness, care and compassion during Robyn’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Robyn’s memory may be made.

