Obituaries for Jan. 31, 2024

Joseph Zadroga

Joseph Zadroga, a retired North Arlington Police Chief, died sadly from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Joe was born in Newark and lived most of his life in North Arlington before moving to Little Egg Harbor 18 years ago. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. He was a member of the North Arlington Police Department having retired as the Chief of Police.

Joe was a member of the American Legion, the American Legion Disabled, the Knights of Columbus and the Masonic Lodge.

After losing his son, James, who died of a debilitating disease and conditions after his heroic service as a New York City police officer during the 9/11 aftermath, Joe became a fierce advocate to ensure the immediate responders and their families would be recognized, understood and compensated for their patriotic and amazingly brave service to our country. He aggressively petitioned Congress to help in this endeavor and the final result was the James Zadroga Bill, passed by the United Sates Congress.

Beloved husband of Linda (nee Baczewski) and loving father of Joseph Zadroga (his wife Lisa) and the late James Zadroga (his late wife Ronda), he was loyal brother to Paula Bates (her husband Richard) and the late Charles Zadroga (his late wife Jane) and he was the cherished grandfather of Tyler Ann and Dakota. Joe and Linda raised their granddaughter Tyler Ann after she so tragically lost her parents. He was truly a dedicated and loving family man.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tunnels to Towers.

Czeslaw ‘Chester’ Polak

Czeslaw “Chester” Polak of Harrison died at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, Edison, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

He was 95.

Private funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison and his interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home, 132 Evergreen Road, Edison, N.J. 08837 in loving memory of Czeslaw Polak.

If you would like to read the complete obituary or send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Carl P. Babinski Jr.

Carl P. Babinski Jr., 53, of State College, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at home surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 22, 1970, in Belleville, he was the son of Karen (Gilmour) Babinski, retired Schuyler School teacher and Carl P. Babinski Sr. (Mary). On June 13, 2009 in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in State College, Pennsylvania, he married Jill S. Singer, who survives.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his two children, Nathan and Allison, at home. He is also survived by his uncle James J Gilmour of Kearny and his two half-brothers, Peter and Michael Babinski of New Jersey; three brothers-in law and their wives: Peter (Paula) Singer and Joel (Betsy) Singer of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and Russell (Jennifer) Singer of Virginia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Mary Singer of St. Marys, Pennsylvania, in addition to numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts and friends.

He grew up in Kearny and attended the Kearny Public Schools, graduating from Kearny High School in 1988.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in meteorology from Penn State University. He began his 32-year career as a forecaster with Accu-Weather as an intern and continued up until a few weeks prior to his passing.

He had a very strong work ethic and was proud of his ability to work the night shift throughout his career. He was a beloved voice of the weather overnights on radio news outlets throughout the country in such markets as (1010 WINS) New York City, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Chicago and many more.

Carl was a huge sports lover, especially in following the Penn State Football team as a season ticket holder and his beloved Baltimore Orioles throughout baseball season.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 20, 2024 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Port Matilda, Pennsylvania. Interment will be in Pine Hall Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Carl’s name may be made to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at www.geisinger.org/about-geisinger/geisinger-foundation or Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Wood Boulevard, Port Matilda, Pa. 16870.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

