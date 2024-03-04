BCPO: Lyndhurst man (formerly of Nutley) facing 2019 vehicular-homicide charges, arrested second time in separate sexual assault of minor case

A former Nutley man now living in Lyndhurst has been charged for a second time in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a minor, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Donald Kumar Davis, 33, a strength and speed coach, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wyckoff Police Department.
As previously reported in The Observer, on Dec. 13, 2023, the Washington Township Police Department contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile.
An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Washington Township Police Department revealed Davis allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Washington Township on two occasions and in Wyckoff on one occasion.
On Dec. 19 Davis was arrested a first time and charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.
An ongoing investigation later revealed a second victim, resulting in Davis being charged with one additional count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and two additional counts of third-degree aggravated criminal-sexual contact.
On Sunday, March 3, 2024, Davis was arrested again in Hackensack and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail, pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.
Davis also faces vehicular homicide charges in an unrelated case. Davis had been arrested and charged with reckless vehicular homicide in 2019 in the death of an elderly Lodi couple. Elizabeth Rebein, the BCPO’s public-information officer, confirmed to The Observer in December Davis still faces those two counts.
Musella thanked the Wyckoff Township and Lyndhurst police departments for their assistance in this investigation.
