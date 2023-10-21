PSE&G announces Kearny’s upcoming roadwork

During the week of Oct. 23 PSE&G crews will:

Replace a gas main on Belgrove Drive from Patterson Street to Park Avenue.

Replace a gas services on Johnston Avenue from Highland to Kearny avenues.

Replace gas main and services on Alexander Avenue from Patterson Street to Rose Street.

This project is part of the PSE&G Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP) to replace aging cast iron and unprotected steel gas mains in order to support a safe, clean and reliable gas system.

The mains and services will be replaced with stronger more durable materials which are much less likely to have leaks and release methane gas.

The new elevated pressure systems also enable the installation of excess flow valves that dramatically reduce gas flow if a service line is damaged and provides better support for the use of high-efficiency appliances.

PSE&G says it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as it works to complete these important upgrades to gas service to ensure safety and reliability.

