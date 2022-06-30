Featured Kearny News Police/Fire

Kearny police unions donate gift cards to fire victims

30 June 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
When they got word of the horrible fire last weekend on Laurel Avenue, Kearny PBA 21 and Kearny Superior Officers Association sprung into action to help the victims via St. Stephen’s Church. Earlier today, Officer Mina Ekladious, left, president of the local PBA, presented the Rev. Joseph Mancini, pastor of St. Stephen’s, the cards, as did Lt. Charles Smith, president of the Superior Officers Association. St. Stephen’s continues to collect cards. You may drop them off at the rectory on Washington Avenue or leave them in the mail slot in the door to the rectory office. They’re looking for cards to places like WalMart, Target — large scale places. Those who can’t get the cards may also donate by check made payable to St. Stephen’s Charity Fund with “Fire Assistance” in the memorandum. Photo by John Manley

 

