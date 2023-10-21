2 juveniles arrested following attempted Nutley burglaries & thefts, police say

Two juveniles were arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 21 after being caught in the act of committing thefts and burglaries in town, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

Strumolo said that a vehicle was targeted on Elm Street and a short time later, several others on Grant Avenue were also targeted.

The two juveniles also reportedly opened the rear door of a Grant Avenue residence, causing the alarm to sound.

The duo were immediately confronted by the homeowner.

The two then fled east on Grant and were apprehended by police following a foot pursuit near the Passaic River.

“Police did a great job in apprehending them,” the chief said.

Petracco commended the police for the apprehension and says he believes the two kids may have been responsible for many of the other burglaries reported of late.

“Earlier in the week, NPD apprehended and transported two juveniles to the detention center for breaking into cars on Yale and Franklin avenues and now two more will be on their way,” Petracco said. “We will not tolerate anyone committing crimes in this town and we will continue arresting those who do. The chief and I have added patrols and specialized detail to address these concerns and it is paying off with nearly a dozen arrests in the past few weeks.”

Please want residents to continue to lock cars, homes and report any and all suspicious activity to police immediately.

