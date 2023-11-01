Obituaries for Nov. 1, 2023

Anne DiGenova

Anne (nee Watson) DiGenova, 84, of Brick died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Oct. 24, 2023.

She was born and raised in Kearny before making Brick, her home with her husband, Robert.

Anne spent her career as a legal secretary for NJ Bell Telephone Company, taking time off to work independently and for the law offices of Cifelli & Davie while she raised her children before returning (to Bell Atlantic) where she finished her career to enjoy traveling.

She was a world traveler, always planning her next adventure. When she could no longer travel, she was thrilled her granddaughter Christie had her same sense of adventure and would enjoy giving her tips on places to visit and hearing about each new locale when she returned home.

Throughout her life her Scottish roots ran deep and she would enjoy hearing the bagpipes, eating the local delicacies and communicating with her Scottish relatives and breaking out the occasional Scottish brogue.

Anne was active in the Garden Club in her community at Princeton Commons and ran several trips throughout the state through the years.

Anne is survived by her children Robert DiGenova Jr and his wife Susan, Kara Boyko and her husband Richard, and her grandchildren, Christie DiGenova, Bobby DiGenova and Richie Boyko, all of Middletown; her sister Margaret McDonald of Naples, Florida, and her sister Sheila (Ken) Shaw of Ocean; and her nieces and nephews from the Eckert and Shaw families.

Anne was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Robert DiGenova, her beautiful granddaughter, Danielle Boyko and her parents, Henry and Catherine Watson.

Visiting was at the John E. Day Funeral Home Red Bank, wecare@johnedayfuneralhome.com.

Entombment was in St. Catharine’s Cemetery, 1100 West Chicago Blvd. Sea Girt.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society in the name of Danielle Boyko.

Please visit Anne’s memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.

William ‘Billy’ M. Nolan

William “Billy” M. Nolan, a lifelong resident of Kearny, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, at the age of 57.

Relatives and friends visited at Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

For the last 15 years, he worked at Essex Glass Shop in Orange; previously, he ran the family business, Kilkenny Movers, in Kearny.

Billy, a Kearny Fraternal Order of Eagles member, followed the Grateful Dead and passionately supported the Mets.

He is survived by two daughters, Samantha and Kaylee, his mother, Patricia (nee Lezko) Nolan, one sister, Trish Kaufman and one brother, Skip Nolan (Colleen). Bill was the uncle of Sara (Javier), Kenny, and Conor and a great-uncle of Natalie.

Billy was predeceased by his father, Peter T. Nolan, and his brother-in-law, Kenny Kaufman.

Instead of sending flowers, the family kindly requests you consider contributing to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Margaret ‘Peggy’ Dluzniewski

Margaret “Peggy” Dluzniewski, (nee Duff), 86, died peacefully in her home Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Relatives and friends gathered at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, where her funeral Mass was celebrated. Entombment was private.

Born in Jersey, City, Peggy was raised in Harrison before moving to Kearny 61 years ago.

Mrs. Dluzniewski was a receptionist for Carl Stetz, M.D., in North Arlington for 25 years.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Roemer (Ray), Mary Ann Lennon (John) and Richard Dluzniewski (Stephen). Margaret was the sister of Maureen Connaghan and the beloved grandmother of Lauren Incorvaia (Manny), Ryan Roemer (Kristina), Kyle Lennon and Kelly Lennon (fiancé Michael Coppola). Peggy also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Layla, Jackson, Lana and Cole.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Charles P. Dluzniewski, in 2017.

