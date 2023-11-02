Featured Kearny News

Judges will be available in all counties for Election Day & early-voting matters requiring immediate attention

2 November 2023
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster

Superior Court judges will be available across the state to conduct emergency hearings for election challenges or issues for early voting and on Election Day. Designated judges are available to promptly hear election matters through Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voters, elections officials and attorneys may appear either by video or telephone. Court staff will coordinate the virtual proceedings. There is no early voting after Nov. 5. Questions or concerns related to the General Election may be directed to the following offices:

Bergen County:

Bergen County Clerk’s Office

One Bergen County Plaza, room 130, Hackensack

(201) 336-7061

Bergen County Board of Elections

One Bergen County Plaza, room 880, Hackensack

(201) 336-6112

Essex County:

Essex County Superintendent of Elections/Commissioner of Registration

465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., room 109, Newark

(973) 621-5061

Essex County Clerk’s Office

465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., room 130, Newark

(973) 621-4922

Hudson County:

Hudson County Clerk’s Office – (201) 369-3470, option 6

Hudson County Board of Elections – (201) 369-3435

Hudson County Superintendent of Elections – (201) 369-7740

https://www.hudsoncountyclerk.org/2023-election-information/

