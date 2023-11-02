Judges will be available in all counties for Election Day & early-voting matters requiring immediate attention

Superior Court judges will be available across the state to conduct emergency hearings for election challenges or issues for early voting and on Election Day. Designated judges are available to promptly hear election matters through Tuesday, Nov. 7. Voters, elections officials and attorneys may appear either by video or telephone. Court staff will coordinate the virtual proceedings. There is no early voting after Nov. 5. Questions or concerns related to the General Election may be directed to the following offices:
Bergen County:
Bergen County Clerk’s Office
One Bergen County Plaza, room 130, Hackensack
(201) 336-7061
+
Bergen County Board of Elections
One Bergen County Plaza, room 880, Hackensack
(201) 336-6112
Essex County:
Essex County Superintendent of Elections/Commissioner of Registration
465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., room 109, Newark
(973) 621-5061
+
Essex County Clerk’s Office
465 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., room 130, Newark
(973) 621-4922
Hudson County:
Hudson County Clerk’s Office – (201) 369-3470, option 6
Hudson County Board of Elections – (201) 369-3435
Hudson County Superintendent of Elections – (201) 369-7740
https://www.hudsoncountyclerk.org/2023-election-information/
