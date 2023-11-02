Nutley PD: Here’s why we locked down some schools earlier this week

Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo are advising resident of an incident that took place Tuesday, Oct. 31, requiring several schools to be placed on a lockdown.
Strumolo said on Tuesday morning, Oct. 31, Newark police requested assistance in locating an Amber Alert vehicle that was carjacked there with a toddler inside. Information received was the vehicle could be in Nutley and therefore, Nutley police, in cooperation with US Marshals, Belleville, Lyndhurst and State police, conducted a search of the southeast area of town.
As a precaution, the schools located within the area were secured while police searched. At approximately 10:50 a.m., police received information the vehicle and toddler were located in Jersey City.
At no time was anyone in the township in danger or at risk — the secure in place was strictly precautionary.
Meanwhile, on Oct. 28, a victim told Nutley police they were contacted by someone through a social media app from their friend list, advising them they were “hacked.” They were advised of an opportunity to receive a grant since the victim was a cancer survivor. After following the given instructions, the victim sent funds to the suspect and was told to send even more funds over time.
After sending approximately $20,000, the victim realized they were being scammed.
The financial institution was advised of the incident. The Nutley PD’s Detective Bureau continues to investigate.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.