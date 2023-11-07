Belleville’s Veterans Day celebration set for this weekend

Belleville will once say “thank you” to the brave and patriotic Americans who have served in the military — on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The day will begin with the Belleville Veterans Day 5K Run/Walk, an event that raises important funds for township veterans’organizations, as well as supporting a scholarship fund created to aid a graduating Belleville senior.

There is age-based pricing for entrants under 18 (a $5 savings will be automatically applied when you sign up at runsignup.com) and for active or retired military members (a $10 savings by entering the coupon code “MIL” at checkout). Also, first responders may save $5 by entering the coupon code “FIRST” at checkout.

Bib pickups will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m.

This is a disposable chip timed 5K run; the course is certified for all serious runners.

The run/walk will be followed by Belleville’s annual Veterans Day Parade, stepping off at noon.

Several community organizations, civic groups and local clubs will participate in the parade, which begin at the Veterans Memorial at Union and Tiona avenues.

“Our Veterans Day events foster community connections, increase civic pride and encourage healthy lifestyles through exercise. But, most importantly, it is how we help say `thank you’ to Belleville’s Veterans,” Mayor Michael A. Melham, who will again be participating in the 5K run, said. “I urge all Belleville residents to come out and show their gratitude to these men and women who have bravely served our country.”

For more information, call (973) 450-3345.

